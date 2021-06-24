Vnomics appoints Palum as president

Vnomics, the provider of True Fuel, a fuel-saving technology that combines real-time driver coaching with insightful fuel efficiency data, Thursday announced the promotion of Lloyd Palum, vice-president of engineering and CTO, to president of Vnomics.

Palum will be responsible for all day-to-day company operations. This role includes managing the current product base and the newly announced True Fuel software application offered through telematics providers.

Lloyd Palum (Photo: Vnomics)

“We are extremely pleased that Lloyd Palum will now become Vnomics’ president,” said Alan Farnsworth, Vnomics CEO. “During his tenure as VP of engineering and CTO, Lloyd has become a recognized industry expert on the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve fuel efficiency in heavy-duty vehicles. There is no doubt that he has been a technical visionary and intrinsic leader for Vnomics, and this is the logical progression for him and Vnomics’ growth.”

Palum joined Vnomics in 2013 with more than 25 years of experience in commercial and government electronics. He previously developed secure mobile wireless systems and digital signal processing systems (DSP) applications.

Palum also shares his real world expertise in application development based on data science technology as an adjunct professor of data-intensive application development at the Goergen Institute of Data Science at the University of Rochester. Palum has a master of science degree in electrical engineering (MSEE) from Boston University and a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering (BSEE) from the University of Rochester.

He holds five patents in software and wireless communications and has published numerous technical articles. Palum is a frequent speaker at trucking industry conferences on fuel efficiency and data analytics.