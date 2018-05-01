Volvo Finanical Services named a Best Workplace in Canada

AURORA, Ont. — Volvo Financial Services (VFS) Canada has been named a Best Workplace in Canada by the Great Place to Work Institute.

This latest recognition for VFS Canada follows its certification as a Great Place to Work in July 2017. The company also was named a Best Workplace in Financial Services and Insurance in the Canadian market by the Great Place to Work Institute in November 2017.

“It is an honor to be named one of the best workplaces in Canada because our people are at the center of everything we do,” said Steve Jugovic, managing director, VFS Canada. “We know that our shared success depends upon the engagement of each member of our team. Developing a sense of community and passion is fundamental to our business.”

The Great Place to Work Institute selects winners by analyzing employee survey results from Great Place to Work–certified companies and used that data to assess each organization’s commitment to developing a unique culture with a high level of trust and transparency. Each company’s survey results were then compared with others in the country, and the top 150 companies were awarded Best Workplace status.

“At VFS, our team members are our greatest asset. Developing a work environment in which everyone can thrive has always been a priority for us,” said Karen Hu, human resources manager for VFS Canada. “This award celebrates our VFS Canada colleagues’ high level of satisfaction in their jobs. We are committed to continuing to offer a stimulating workplace environment where they have fun and flourish professionally.”