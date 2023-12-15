Women With Drive sessions will focus on AI, tech, leadership

Trucking HR Canada announced the Learning Highway sessions for the 2024 Women With Drive Leadership Summit will focus on tackling the main challenges in the trucking and logistics industry, covering the latest topics like artificial intelligence, leadership, and federal legislation updates.

“We know industry participants are looking for a chance to delve deeply into topics of critical interest,” said Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada (THRC) in a press release, adding that next year’s sessions will offer a glimpse into some of the most interesting challenges and opportunities the industry has ever faced.

All sessions last 45 minutes and will be offered twice, providing attendees with a chance to participate in all four sessions.

Learning Highway: four pitstops

One of them will cover how to leverage ChatGPT for the transportation sector and Sean Stephens, an AI expert from Treefrog, will discuss the opportunities and risks that come with artificial intelligence and new product ideas it brings to the industry.

David Irvine will also deliver a keynote morning speech on building a psychologically safe team through the power of authenticity.

To gain a better outlook on what’s ahead for the industry, the third session will cover the Canada Labour Code and provide federal legislation updates.

A separate session will be dedicated to showcasing THRC’s products and services that can help employers hire and support a diverse workforce.

This 10th annual summit will be held on March 7th at the Westin Toronto Airport Hotel.

The year’s theme, Driving a Decade of Change, will celebrate the impact of Women with Drive and the progress of trucking and logistics employers in supporting women’s professional goals.