18 Wheels Logistics expands to Toronto market
18 Wheels Logistics has opened its first Toronto-area warehouse.
Located at 2510 Royal Windsor Drive in Mississauga, the facility is 115,000 sq.-ft. and has more than 7,000 pallet racks. The company is now offering repacking services at the site, which features 36-ft. ceilings and cutting edge machinery.
The new facility is operating 24/7 on three shifts and Phase 2 will expand it to 200,000 sq.-ft., the company says.
“18 Wheels originated on the West Coast and we have full, successful operations in Vancouver and Calgary,” said Michael Kotendzhi, chief operating officer. “Our ambition to become a national provider has finally come to fruition.”
The company has a new site for the Toronto location at www.warehousing-toronto.com.
