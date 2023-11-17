18 Wheels Logistics expands to Toronto market

18 Wheels Logistics has opened its first Toronto-area warehouse.

Located at 2510 Royal Windsor Drive in Mississauga, the facility is 115,000 sq.-ft. and has more than 7,000 pallet racks. The company is now offering repacking services at the site, which features 36-ft. ceilings and cutting edge machinery.

(Photo: 18 Wheels Logistics)

The new facility is operating 24/7 on three shifts and Phase 2 will expand it to 200,000 sq.-ft., the company says.

“18 Wheels originated on the West Coast and we have full, successful operations in Vancouver and Calgary,” said Michael Kotendzhi, chief operating officer. “Our ambition to become a national provider has finally come to fruition.”

The company has a new site for the Toronto location at www.warehousing-toronto.com.