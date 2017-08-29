AMTA to break ground on new Edmonton facility Sept. 6

EDMONTON, Alta. – The Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its new office building and five-acre training track Sept. 6.

“We’re pleased to be putting shovels in the ground for the continued development of this project,” said AMTA president Lorraine Card. “We’ve outgrown our current Edmonton office and the addition of a five-acre training track allows us to provide the industry with a world-class transportation education facility.”

The 20,000-sq.ft. facility will be located at northeast section of the Edmonton International Airport.

The event will be held at 56 Ave. East and Airport Perimeter Road in Edmonton, with welcoming remarks beginning at 2 p.m. and concluding with the groundbreaking at 3 p.m.