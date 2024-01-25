ATA welcomes funding for 1,000 truck parking spaces in U.S.
The American Trucking Associations (ATA) welcomed five major new federal investments by the Department of Transportation that will add approximately 1,000 truck parking spaces and make it easier for drivers to locate parking along key freight corridors in Florida, Missouri, Pennsylvania, California, Oregon, Washington and Wisconsin.
Chris Spear, ATA president and CEO said, “When drivers finish their shift, they deserve to know that they will be able to find a safe place to sleep that night. These significant investments in expanding parking capacity along some of America’s busiest freight corridors will help reduce supply chain bottlenecks, alleviate stress on truck drivers and make the roadways safer for all motorists.”
The funding stems from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and was allocated through the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America program. Combined with previous awards to Florida, Texas, Tennessee, Louisiana, Wyoming and Iowa, the announcement brings the total number of truck parking projects supported by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to 11, encompassing roughly 2,000 additional spaces.
The funding was awarded as follows:
- $180,009,420 for 917 spaces at four locations on I-4 in central Florida.
- $92,883,609 for improvements to I-70 in Missouri, which will include new parking capacity.
- $40,798,046 for a project at Lehigh Valley International Airport in Pennsylvania, which will include the creation of a safe truck parking area as an alternative to the current practice of parking off-site in unauthorized locations nearby.
- $12,287,247 for a joint California, Oregon and Washington I-5 truck parking information management system that will provide real-time information.
- $8,000,000 to add 54 spaces on I-90 in Wisconsin as well as real-time information system technology.
