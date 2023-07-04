Blue Water Bridge lane restrictions begin July 5

Rehabilitation work is about to begin at the Blue Water Bridge, closing the U.S.-bound span July 5 to Oct. 5, 2023.

To minimize any disruption, the Canada-bound span will become bi-directional and remain open during construction. No significant traffic disruptions are expected, Federal Bridge Corporation Limited (FBCL) says.

FBCL announced the plans this March for the twin-span international bridge linking Sarnia, Ont. and Port Huron, Mich.

Both the Canada Border Services Agency and U.S. Customs and Border Protection will work to ensure as many lanes are open as possible to maintain optimal service levels, according to a news release from the Ontario Trucking Association.

Reduced lane access during the project will prevent the availability of a dedicated lane for FAST travelers. Wide loads will be restricted to less than 3.35 meters (11 feet).

FBCL owns and operates international bridges in Sault Ste. Marie, Point Edward, Lansdowne (Thousand Islands) and Cornwall, Ont.