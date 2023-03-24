Temporary lane restrictions coming to Blue Water Bridge

The U.S.-bound span of the Blue Water Bridge will be closed to traffic from July 5 until about Oct. 5 for rehabilitation work, the Federal Bridge Corporation has advised.

The Canada-bound span (Second Blue Water Bridge) will become bidirectional and remain open during construction. The north lane will be open to traffic from Canada to the U.S., and the south and middle lanes will be open for traffic from the U.S. to Canada.

All toll lanes will remain open as traffic approaches the toll plazas at either end. Reduced lane access will prevent the availability of dedicated FAST and NEXUS lanes and wide loads will be restricted to less than 3.35 meters.

The bridge operator advises drivers to take advantage of 24-hour life traffic cameras when planning their trips.