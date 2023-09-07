Blue Water Bridge toll rates changing Oct. 1

The Federal Bridge Corporation Ltd. (FBCL) is adjusting tolls and ancillary rates for U.S.-bound traffic at the Blue Water Bridge, effective Oct. 1, to ensure currency parity.

Canadian toll rates were last adjusted in April, as part of a semi-annual assessment.

“While the FBCL is still actively observing the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on traffic flow, the primary reason for the change in U.S. dollar rates is to account for the differences in currency values,” the bridge corporation said in a statement.

Pre-paid rates per commercial vehicle axle will be $4.75. Cash, debit and credit rates will be $6, while U.S. currency rates will be US$4.50. The pre-paid rates are for those who use the ConneXion program.

Oversized and overweight loads

Oversized and overweight loads see fees on top of the base tolls and can only cross when traffic permits.

Wide loads ranging from 3.84 to 5.28 meters (12 feet, six inches to 17 feet, four inches) will be $79.50 from 9 pm to 8:59 am, and $265.25 from 9 am to 8:59 pm. The rates in U.S. dollars will be a respective $60.25 and $201.25.

Loads longer than 30.8 meters (101 feet) will pay $79.50/US$60.25 from 9 pm to 8:59 am, or $265.25/US$201.25 from 9 am to 8:59 pm.

Overweight loads ranging from 150,000 to 250,000 lb. will be charged $79.50 from 9 pm to 8:59 am, and $262.25 from 9 am to 8:59 pm, or a respective $60.25 and $201.25 in US dollars.

Overweight loads above the 250,000-lb. threshold will pay $159.25 from 9 pm to 8:59 am, or $530.50 from 9 am to 8:59 pm (US$121 or US$402.75).

Loads wider than 5.28 meters (17 feet, four inches) are not allowed – and there is a temporary limit of 3.3 meters (11 feet) during a rehabilitation project.

Oversized or overweight loads must be scheduled 24 hours before arriving by calling 519-336-2720, ext. 1.

Storage fees in the compound will be $53/US$40.25 per day, while escort fees for oversized loads and explosives will be $79.50/US$60.25.

No escort fees are charged when trucks come with their own escort.

The bridge connects Port Huron, Mich., and Point Edward and Sarnia, Ont.