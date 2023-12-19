Canada Cartage opens new Alberta terminal

Canada Cartage has announced the opening of a new terminal and cross-dock facility in Rocky View County, Alta.

The facility is located at 135 High Plains Drive – within the High Plains Industrial Park – in Rocky View County, where it will service major cities including Calgary and Edmonton.

Canada Cartage said the facility features: 30 dock doors; 66,000 sq.-ft. of heated cross-dock space; 10,600 sq.-ft. of office space; a paved yard large enough to accommodate 145 tractors, straight trucks and 330 trailers; a secured, fenced property with gate security; and high-tech maintenance bays.

The company now operates 28 terminals and 12 distribution centers in Canada.