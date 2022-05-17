Alberta providing better roadside washroom facilities

Alberta is converting 10 outhouse-style washrooms to flush toilets at nine locations along highways in the province.

The $1.5-million investment is just the beginning of the improvements, the province promises.

“Our industry is focused on serving the needs of Albertans, and we have long advocated for safe and modern amenities that allow us to do that,” said Alberta Motor Transport Association president, Chris Nash. “We thank the province for taking steps to create a more dignified environment for both the motoring public and commercial operators, who take pride in the safe and efficient transport of people and goods that Albertans and Canadians rely on every day.”

“Motorists deserve to have safe, clean, modern and dignified washrooms as they travel our province’s highways. Improving these highway washrooms will benefit the traveling public, tourists and commercial drivers,” added Transport Minister Rajan Sawhney.

Work on the upgrades is to begin this summer and be completed by the fall.