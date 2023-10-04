Hydrolux plans truck hydrogen fueling station network in Quebec

Quebec-based Hydrolux has unveiled the Trans-Québec 1 project, which will consist of seven green hydrogen refueling stations across the province for heavy trucks.

This builds on its Project 117, which included establishing two refueling stations, one in Val-d’Or and the other in Saint-Jérôme.

The Trans-Québec 1 stations will be installed in the municipalities of Val-d’Or, Saint-Jérôme, Lévis, Saguenay, Rivière-du-Loup, Mont-Laurier and Coteau-du-Lac. Each of the stations will be equipped with a 5-megawatt electrolyzer with capacity that can be doubled to follow the growth in demand.

“With its seven stations, the Trans-Québec 1 project will become the backbone of green hydrogen refueling for heavy transport in Quebec, thereby contributing to the growth of this sector necessary for the decarbonization of heavy transport,” said Friedrich Dehem-Lemelin, president and CEO of Hydrolux.

The project would prevent the emission of nearly 155,000 tonnes of CO2 per year. It will be carried out in phases, the first starting in 2025.