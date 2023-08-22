Kodiak sets up autonomous truck hub at Georgia Pilot

Pilot is working with autonomous truck maker Kodiak Robotics to establish the first ‘truckport’ at a truck stop in Villa Rica, Ga., which will serve as a launching and landing hub for autonomous trucks.

This model will be rolled out to support Kodiak’s 18,000-mile (29,000-km) autonomous deployment network, the companies announced.

“Partnering with Pilot Company to build the Villa Rica truckport ensures that we have access to the truckport services we need, utilizing Pilot’s industry-leading travel center network,” said Don Burnette, founder and CEO of Kodiak Robotics. “This partnership, combined with Kodiak’s flexible technology stack, enables our scalable, asset-light approach to building our truckport network. The freight lane between Dallas and Atlanta is critical to the nation’s supply chain and economy, and this truckport enables us to refine our operations model as we continue to grow.”

The Villa Rica Pilot will serve as an eastern satellite hub for Kodiak’s network, joining its Dallas-Fort Worth main hub. The company says the model is scalable and has lean infrastructure requirements. The sites will also allow refueling, light maintenance and trip inspections, including ‘enhanced inspections’ required for self-driving trucks.

The new satellite hub is part of an agreement Pilot and Kodiak announced in August 2022, which included a strategic investment by Pilot into the autonomous truck maker and a seat on its board.