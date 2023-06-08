Volvo Autonomous Solutions sets up operations in Texas

Volvo Autonomous Solutions has set up a Texas office, and has begun work there in preparation for autonomous hub-to-hub trucking operations.

The Fort Worth, Texas office is dedicated to driving activities on autonomous freight corridors from Dallas/Fort Worth to El Paso and to Houston. Initially trucks will be staffed by drivers hauling loads for customers like DHL and Uber Freight, the company says.

(Photo: Volvo Autonomous Solutions)

“At Volvo Autonomous Solutions we believe the path to autonomy at scale is through reducing the friction and complications around ownership and operations for customers. This is why we have taken the decision to be the single interface to our customers and take full ownership of the elements required for commercial autonomous transport. With the opening of our office in Texas and start of operational activities, we are building the foundations for a transport solution that will change the way we move goods on highways,” says Nils Jaeger, president of Volvo Autonomous Solutions.

Volvo Autonomous Solutions is working with Aurora for its on-highway autonomous trucking offering. It is adopting a Transport-as-a-Service (TaaS) model that will include the vehicle, a virtual driver, required infrastructure, operations and uptime support, and a cloud tool to manage logistics flows.