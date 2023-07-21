Lion Electric opens Illinois production facility

Lion Electric today opened its electric vehicle plant in Joliet, Ill., touting it as the largest U.S. manufacturing facility dedicated to medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicle production.

The 900,000-sq.-ft. plant is located about an hour from Chicago, and will have capacity to produce about 20,000 vehicles per year when fully ramped up.

Lion Electric today announced the opening of its truck and bus manufacturing plant in Joliet, Ill. (Photo: Lion Electric)

“We are at the forefront of a manufacturing rebirth in the United States, and together with Governor J.B. Pritzker and his team, industry stakeholders and EV advocates, we are creating the next era of transportation in the Midwest, with a critical need to reduce carbon emissions, strengthen the region’s economic vitality, and support sustainability,” said Marc Bédard, CEO and founder of Lion Electric.

The grand opening featured tours and truck and bus rides for dignitaries, local residents and students. Lion has partnered with Argonne National Laboratory and Joliet Junior College on research programs.