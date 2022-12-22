Lion Electric produces first battery pack at Mirabel plant

Lion Electric announced it has produced its first proprietary lithium-ion battery pack at its Mirabel, Que., battery plant.

The first battery pack is to be certified in the first quarter of 2023, when production will ramp up. The first batteries produced there will power the Lion5 truck and LionAmbulance, which will enter production in the first half of 2023.

“The production of our first battery pack out of our Mirabel battery facility is an important step for Lion and should, over time, bring with it a new level of optimization for product design and production efficiency,” said Yannick Poulin, Lion’s chief operating officer. “I am incredibly proud of our team for the continued advancement of this project, and I am very thankful to the Canadian and Quebec governments for their support in making it a reality.”

Lion says having its own battery manufacturing facility in Quebec will give it a competitive advantage, giving it more control of supply, technological advancement, and vehicle integration.

It will also bring economic benefits, since the battery is typically the most expensive component of an electric truck, Lion says.