Ontario government to improve northern transportation

THUNDER BAY, Ont. – The Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) is thanking the province of Ontario for making good on a 2019 budget promise to review transportation in Northern Ontario.

Government stakeholders will be hosting a series of meetings with the trucking industry and other segments of the northern Ontario economy, including in Thunder Bay, to generate ideas that could achieve these objectives that will make northern communities a better place to invest, live and work.

“There are opportunities to improve road safety in the north as well as health, wellness and amenities for commercial drivers in general, while at the same time improving the flow of goods into and out of Northern Ontario communities,” said OTA senior vice-president of policy Geoff Wood. “This is a win-win for the economy and all the people in northern Ontario, especially the professional truck operators who are the lifeblood of the province’s northern communities.

“OTA looks forward to continuing this dialogue and involvement with the Ministry of Transportation as part of the ongoing process to deliver Premier Ford’s commitment to ensure all business in Ontario are having their needs addressed, regardless of where they are located.”

The OTA says it’s in the process of collecting information on the region’s transportation network. It will provide the province with input on the current state of the region’s transportation network and its future needs and opportunities.