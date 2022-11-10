Ontario to pilot 2+1 design on Hwy. 11

Ontario will pilot the province’s first 2+1 highway design on Hwy. 11 north of North Bay in an attempt to improve highway safety.

A 2+1 highway is a three-lane highway with a center passing lane that changes direction approximately every two to five kilometers, the province notes. The highway model is used in other jurisdictions around the world and is more cost efficient than twinning a highway.

(Image: Ontario MTO)

“This first of its kind highway pilot in North America will keep people and goods moving safely across Northern Ontario,” said Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney. “This is a key next step to get shovels in the ground on critical infrastructure projects that will support a strong transportation network and create jobs.”

The province has issued a request for proposals on the design and construction. Two sites have been identified for the project.

“We’re excited to see the 2+1 pilot project moving forward,” said Helene Culhane, chairwoman of Going the Extra Mile for Safety. “We’ve been working with Ontario for several years regarding safety on Hwy. 11 and have advocated for the 2+1 model. It is gratifying to see our hard work is paying off. Our main goal has always been the safety of our roads and our travelers, and we can’t thank the Ministry enough for delivering on their promise.”