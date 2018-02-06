Trailcon to build new facilities in Calgary and Edmonton

CALGARY, Alta. – Trailcon Leasing announced today it will build new facilities in Calgary and Edmonton to support the current and future growth of the trailer and equipment company.

With construction set to commence this May and conclude in the second quarter of 2019, both western Canadian facilities will measure 20,000 square feet with another 5,000 square feet available for future expansion.

“Trailcon has been growing at such a rate that we have outgrown our existing facilities in Alberta,” said company president Al Boughton. “The new buildings will allow our staff to continue to meet and exceed the expectations of our expanding roster of customers.”

The facilities will feature eight trailer bays with space for three additional, and have a fenced-in yard with truck gates to accommodate around 120 trailers.

The use of LED lighting with motion detectors, recycled materials in furniture and other fixtures, high levels of insulation, and polished concrete floors for high-traffic areas will be used to reduce the facilities’ carbon footprint.

“No detail has been overlooked in an effort to provide our staff with an environment that is efficient, comfortable, and sustainable,” said Nick Reid, Calgary branch manager.

“I am very excited about these upcoming moves,” added Dave Ambrock, Edmonton branch manager. “Not only will the new surroundings benefit staff and customers, but they will allow drivers to be treated with the respect that they deserve, by providing them with a comfortable space to recharge and relax.”

Trailcon has had a facility in Calgary since 2012 and in Edmonton since 2007.

