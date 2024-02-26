Transport ministers to examine safety certificate model for unsafe carriers

Canada’s Council of Ministers Responsible for Transportation and Highway Safety came together last week in Montreal to discuss key safety issues, including those affecting the commercial trucking sector.

Discussions focused on: strengthening supply chains; enhancing transport safety; addressing infrastructure gaps in the north; and the need to replenish and enhance the National Trade Corridors Fund.

A working group was formed to understand Canada’s transportation supply chain infrastructure and capital investments needed over the near-, medium- and long-term.

Ministers discussed the vulnerabilities of northern, remote and rural transportation networks after recent natural disasters, according to a release. They anticipate increased infrastructure pressures in northern regions due to warmer and shorter winters, including a shortened winter road season.

In terms of commercial vehicle safety, Ministers “directed the Canadian Council of Motor Transport Administrators (CCMTA) to analyze the challenges with the current model for safety certificates. Notably, Ministers asked the CCMTA to examine potential options to address the issue of carriers with problematic safety records that continue to operate across jurisdictions despite prohibitive measures implemented within a province or territory.”

This comes as a B.C.-based fleet that was suspended from operating in the province following multiple bridge strikes, was accused of continuing to operate in the provinces with trucks plated in a neighboring province.

“Working with my provincial and territorial counterparts is essential to make sure we act efficiently on our key priorities,” said federal transport minister, Pablo Rodriguez.

“Our first priority is and must always be the safety and security of our transport networks, but we also need to collaborate to ensure our supply chains support trade and deliver the goods for Canadians, where they need them, when they need them, and at affordable prices. We are responsible for the physical links that connect us all together, as a united country, and I’m glad to see we have strong agreement on that.”