Truck strikes overpass near George Massey Tunnel in Richmond, B.C.

Another truck struck an overpass in British Columbia, as the spate of incidents involving commercial vehicles striking infrastructure continues in the province.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said it is aware of the incident in which a commercial vehicle struck the Rice Mill Road overpass on Highway 99 in Richmond near the entrance of George Massey Tunnel, around 10 a.m. on March 26.

“There are no reports of injury or critical damage to the structure,” the ministry said. “Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) attended the scene, and we are investigating to determine if any further actions are needed.”

According to the CVSE website, the carrier Railport Transport has been suspended. A $575 violation ticket was issued for operating an overheight vehicle (over 4.15m) without a permit.

The overpass strike comes a day after a delivery truck hit a pedestrian overpass in Stanley Park in Vancouver. Inline Propagators has been suspended while the incident is under investigation. Vancouver Police Department will be issuing violation tickets.

Earlier this month, the province’s government introduced tougher penalties for commercial trucks involved in infrastructure crashes. Offenders could get fined up to $100,000 and face jail time of up to 18 months.

Since December 2021, there have been 39 commercial truck strikes of overpasses and bridges, according to data by the B.C. transportation ministry. Of these, 36 have been attributed to driver error, while three incidents are under investigation.