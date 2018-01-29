Bendix rolls out new level of 20k aftermarket friction

ELYRIA, Ohio – Bendix is expanding its advanced aftermarket line with the addition of BA203, a 20K friction suitable for most line haul applications.

The company announced the new friction at Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week in Las Vegas. It will be available at the end of the month.

“With 20K friction being the predominant type of lining across the industry, our team regularly speaks with aftermarket customers looking for a product that can deliver an elevated level of performance at a lower price than original equipment-level replacement friction,” said Keith McComsey, director of marketing and customer solutions at Bendix Spicer Foundation Brake LLC (BSFB).

The new BA203 linings will provide higher torque and perform in higher temperatures with less fade compared to other competitive choices in the aftermarket, making it an excellent choice for tractors and trailers that are used in line haul applications and do not require a Reduced Stopping Distance (RSD) solution.

In head-to-head testing, McComsey noted, the BA203 meets or exceeds the stopping power and wear performance of comparable best-selling aftermarket friction products.

“Bendix continues to find ways to lower total cost of ownership on our drum brake products while priding ourselves on constantly seeking improvements that meet customer needs,” McComsey said. “Through constant customer dialogue and rigorous R&D, we drive every day to remain on the leading edge of braking system development, whether it’s formulating new frictions or improving protection against corrosion.”

To learn more about Bendix drum brakes and friction, call 1-800-AIR-BRAKE or visit foundationbrakes.com.