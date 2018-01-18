EROAD introduces new in-vehicle DVIR

PORTLAND, Ore. – EROAD today introduced EROAD Inspect, an in-vehicle Driver Vehicle Inspection Report (DVIR) reporting tool.

“Inspect DVIR uses the same EROAD in-vehicle ELD hardware used to ensure Hours of Service logs compliance to lead drivers through a simple and methodical inspection process,” said Norm Ellis, president EROAD North America. “Drivers reporting defects on Inspect save time on data entry, and with a three-step certification process tractor and trailer unit defects are resolved more quickly, with fewer errors giving you faster turnaround on repairs.”

“EROAD Inspect gives fleet owners, and fleet and safety managers, accurate information from drivers and visibility into the status of defects to ensure compliance with inspection regulations, reduce the complexity of meeting compliance needs and help focus on improving safety scores and operations,” Blaine Holt, product manager at EROAD, added.

The DVIR includes several steps: