Fork adapters for mobile column lifts

STEVENSVILLE, Md. — Stertil-Koni’s new universal multipurpose fork adapters make it possible to lift equipment from the front or rear using just two mobile columns.

The adapter attaches to the mobile column lift forks, allowing a vehicle to be lifted by its frame rather than the wheels. This clears the access to wheels when working on tires, brakes, steering, and suspension systems.

Collectively, the adapters and columns can handle everything from heavy-duty utility trucks to farm tractors, and even cab and chassis vehicles, the company says.

Five different multipurpose adapters are available overall, with the 950 model rated up to 22,000 pounds per adapter.