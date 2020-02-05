Geotab Marketplace adds PreClear

Geotab Marketplace customers can now take advantage of Drivewyze’s PreClear weigh station bypass service thanks to a partnership between the two Canadian companies.

Announced today during Geotab’s Connect 2020 conference in San Diego, Calif., the integration between Drivewyze PreClear and Geotab’s telematics solution will help fleets by providing bypass opportunities at 800 weigh stations in 47 provinces and states in Canada and the U.S.

Carrier bypass rates are dependent on their respective safety record, and those exemplifying a dedication to safe operations can see a bypass rate of 90% in certain locations