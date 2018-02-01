IdlePro Extreme alternators now available in 24V applications

NOVI, Mich. — Prestolite Electric’s IdlePro Extreme range of premium, heavy duty replacement alternators has expanded.

The new line now includes a 24V, 250-amp version that offers better performance under the most extreme conditions. The latest high-efficiency, high-output alternator from Leece-Neville Heavy Duty Systems features a brushless design and is engineered to increase vehicle uptime and ensure long-lasting battery life.

“Our IdlePro Extreme alternators offer an array of features and benefits, and we’re excited to expand this line to 24V applications,” said Jonathan Smith, assistant director of aftermarket sales and marketing, Prestolite. “Like our 12V alternators in the series, this latest entry offers industry-best output at low engine speeds, which is critical for vehicles that spend most of their working lives operating at a low RPM range and powering a high number of electrical draws.”