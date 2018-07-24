Navistar standardizes Dana Spicer single drive axles

Navistar has made Dana Spicer single drive axles standard on its MV Series medium-duty trucks.

It will include the Dana Spicer S110, S130, S140, S170, and S190 models, as well as the 060 series.

“Our medium-duty trucks and buses are known for their workhorse qualities, delivering consistent performance and maximum productivity,” said David McKean, Navistar’s chief procurement officer. “Spicer axles were chosen to support these applications due to their steadfast reliability and Dana’s dedication to deliver technologies that drive greater overall efficiency.”

“We continue to collaborate with Navistar to provide innovative solutions to meet rigorous efficiency benchmarks and improve total cost of ownership,” added Mark Wallace, executive vice-president of Dana and president of Dana Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies. “Our Spicer single axles are designed to optimize performance and increase profitability. We are confident they will deliver for our joint end-user customers, and are honored that Navistar has chosen Dana axles for this exclusive position.”