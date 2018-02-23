New filters for LPG users

Alliance AutoGas and Donaldson Company have released a new line of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) filters to capture particulate matter and heavy ends from propane autogas.

A primary particulate filter will remove 99% of particulates 0.5 microns and larger, while a secondary absorbent carbon filter will remove heavy ends but leave the all-important odorant from propane.

The filter housings are made from a high phosphorous nickel-plated steel to meet NFPA 58 (5.17.1.3) requirements for pressure containing metal parts. Other available autogas filtration products don’t have this, the companies say.

The filters can be sold and installed separately or together.