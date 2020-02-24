Nexiq launches eTechnician 2.0

Nexiq has launched eTechnician 2.0, with new features aimed at fleets who conduct, or plan to conduct, OEM warranty repairs.

The platform has been updated to include features such as cloud-stored vehicle history, similar to a patient’s medical records, where maintenance managers can track work done on a vehicle. They can also use it to track parameters such as fuel usage, engine hours, and the clearing of fault codes.

The new version also offers proprietary OEM data, thanks to legislative changes as well as partnerships the company has formed with most OEMs.

Also new is an animated graphical representative of the aftertreatment system, with color changes and visual spray patterns used to help technicians visualize aftertreatment actions.

The company also revealed changes to Snap-on’s Pro-Link Edge, including a larger 10-inch display (up from 8.4 inches), and a slimmer profile. The device also now recognizes gesturing, such as finger-swiping, and processing speed has increased by 40%. It also now offers vehicle history and compatibility with eTechnician 2.0. It’s available with no subscription and updates can be accepted or declined, as per the technician’s requirements.