Petro-Canada expands Traxon product line

TORONTO, Ont. — Petro-Canada Lubricants has announced its Traxon gear oil line has now expanded to include Traxon Synthetic MTF 75W-80.

The new fluid was formulated to provide extended drain capability (up to 400,000 kilometers or 250,000 miles), deliver all-weather protection, and reduce maintenance costs. The new product is recommended for extended drain service in heavy-duty manual transmissions, and has been fully approved by Volvo and Mack for use in their synchronized automated manual transmission applications.

“We are thrilled to enhance the Traxon product line. We are committed to developing top-tier products that deliver operational excellence and cost-saving results for our customers,” said Barnaby Ngai, category portfolio manager, Heavy Duty Engine and Driveline Oils, Petro-Canada Lubricants. “The unique fuel efficient formulation is an advanced product to meet the future demands of new hardware, and is testament to raising the bar on our heavy duty driveline offering.”

The new product is available now. For more information, please click here.