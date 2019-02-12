Phillips electrical assembly for liftgates

Phillips Industries’ Weather-Tite M2 liftgate electrical assembly features a dual-pole plug connection that’s designed to resist corrosion and is interchangeable with any standard J3082 liftgate dual pole socket.

Corrosion at a coupled liftgate connection can slow down or block the charge to liftgate batteries, the company notes.

The Weather-Tite M2’s plug housing is completely molded to the electrical cable. A seal at the front of the plug keeps contaminants from entering the socket cavity, keeping corrosion from developing and traveling past the union inside the socket.

Assemblies are available with heavy-duty jacketing in straight and coiled versions and come in varying lengths with a choice of two- or four-gauge copper wiring.