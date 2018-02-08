Portable fuel island for commercial fleets

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Western Global’s new Fuel Island offers a portable fueling station for those who pump diesel in their own yards.

Unlike a conventional island that is built on site, these units arrive ready to use, and can be configured in or out of a cabinet. The cloud-based remote monitoring equipment keeps a watchful eye over consumed fuel.

Each pre-assembled package includes a fuel tank on a skid mount, dispensing equipment, fuel inventory monitoring system, cardlock equipment, electric panel, and all the related plumbing and wiring. The TransTank P-Series of double-walled tanks – with available capacities that range from 11,828 to 67,119 liters — include spill containment tools, while a lockable cabinet offers extra security.

Routine maintenance is supported with an access manway on top, as well as a built-in ladder.