System tracks oil, filter life

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Cummins Filtration’s new FleetguardFIT uses sensors, a control module, and existing telematics services to monitor fuel, lube, and air filters – as well as oil life – in real time.

The underlying data can be communicated through a portal or mobile app, making it possible to optimize service intervals based on actual equipment use and remaining oil and filter life.

The system has already been tested in mining applications, rail, trucking, buses, and power generation, Cummins Filtration says.