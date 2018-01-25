Volvo brings new LED headlights to VHD

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Volvo Trucks has announced new LED headlights for its VHD series of vocational trucks.

The announcement was made at World of Concrete. The new LED headlights are now standard on the VDH 300 day cab and CHD 400 regional sleeper models. Volvo says the improved design helps reduce eye strain, increases visibility, and improves safety on roads and jobsites.

They also last 10,000 hours – 10 times longer than previous incandescent headlights, Volvo claims.

“Our decision to make the new Volvo VHD series LED headlights standard was based on our longstanding commitment to safety,” said John Felder, Volvo Trucks North America product marketing manager – vocational trucks. “Jobsites and roadways are unpredictable and professional drivers can benefit from improved nighttime visibility.”