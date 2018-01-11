Western Star’s “Wings of Awesomeness” continue to soar for 2018

PORTLAND, Ore. – John Denver may have been on the “wings of an eagle,” but Western Star drivers can be on the “Wings of Awesomeness.”

For the limited edition graphics package’s 50th anniversary, the truck producer is extending its popular “Wings of Awesomeness” into 2018 for all Western Star truck models and in any color.

The design was originally offered in gold and silver to commemorate Western Star Trucks’ 50th birthday.

“The 50th anniversary gold and silver design marked an important milestone for Western Star. The response from our customers was extremely positive and orders for the limited-edition scheme were fantastic,” said Andy Johnson, brand manager for Western Star. “While we have retired the gold and silver design, we’ve added hundreds of new paint colors and look forward to seeing what combinations our customers create. We’re always excited to offer our customers more ways to customize their trucks to stand out on and off the road. Western Star trucks are custom-built to the specifications of our customers, and the Wings of Awesomeness paint scheme is yet another way to show off their personality.”

The design is now available as a premium factory paint design.

