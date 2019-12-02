Alberta updates oversize and weight regulation to reduce red tape

EDMONTON, Alta. – The Alberta government has updated its Commercial Vehicle Dimension and Weight Regulation to reflect what it called “modern vehicle configurations and equipment.”

Having not been updated in nearly 20 years, the provincial government said commercial drivers in Alberta were forced to obtain permits for standard equipment that is allowed in other jurisdictions, including wildlife bumpers, aerodynamic devices, and wide-load signs. Alberta Transportation was granting permits for these pieces of equipment every time they were requested.

“Safety is always our top priority, but these outdated permits were not doing anything to improve safety,” said Minister of Transportation Ric McIver. “They were out of touch and unnecessary. Alberta Transportation has granted these permits every time they were asked for. If you grant a permit 100% of the time, it’s time to update the regulation.”

Updating the Commercial Vehicle Dimension and Weight Regulation is one aspect of the Alberta government’s overall commitment to reducing red tape.

“Modernization is an important part of reducing red tape as it allows Albertans to get ahead and be cost-efficient in a fast-paced world,” said Grant Hunter, associate minister of Red Tape Reduction. “These changes in trucking rules are an important step forward for our farmers and truckers and make their lives easier.”

The modernization of the regulation is expected to eliminate approximately 5,600 individual permits per year.