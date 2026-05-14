Caledon, Ont., tops $100,000 in fines tied to illegal trucking-related land use

A town in Ontario’s Region of Peel says it has secured more than $100,000 in cumulative fines tied to illegal land use and unauthorized trucking-related operations during the first four months of the year.

Between Jan. 1 and April 30, Caledon’s municipal law enforcement division secured multiple prosecutions involving zoning and illegal land use violations, according to a news release.

Commercial vehicle storage

The cases involved unauthorized trucking operations, commercial vehicle storage, illegal event activities and unlawful land alterations.

During the same period, the town also obtained several court orders, including prohibition and restoration orders, aimed at supporting compliance and protecting Caledon’s rural character and environment.

“Our Illegal Land Use Task Force continues to deliver enforcement results that help protect residents, preserve the integrity of our communities and ensure compliance with Town by-laws,” said Judith D’Souza Soares, the town’s commissioner of community services.