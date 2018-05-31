Canadian steel and aluminum exports to the U.S. will face tariffs

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The United States is going ahead with tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, says Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.

The country announced it will not extend exemptions for Canada, Mexico, and the European Union that were granted when tariffs were imposed on the goods in March.

The deadline for the exemption was set for June 1. Trade-watchers had hoped the exemption would be extended as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico continue to negotiate a new NAFTA deal.

The decision will affect Canadian exports to the U.S. to the tune of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum, however Ross said there would be flexibility during the on-going trade talks.

Global News reports the Canadian government has plans to retaliate with tariffs of their own, with ideas on incoming products it will target, but no firm decision has been announced on how they will proceed.

Both the provincial and federal governments said they’ll defend Canadian products and jobs.