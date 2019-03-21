CTA addresses ELDs, training, and rest stops to livestock committee

TORONTO, Ont. – The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) addressed the House of Commons Standing Committee on Agriculture and Agri-Food today about electronic logging devices and training.

CTA president Stephen Laskowski and director of policy and industry awareness programs Lak Shoan said issues such as driver training and attraction are more acute for livestock transportation in Canada. They also said the implementation of an ELD mandate can lead to improved animal safety and welfare due to a more efficient manner of recording commercial drivers’ duty status.

Laskowski told the committee that additional rest areas are required across the country with the changes in regulation for how long animals can be confined on conveyances without feed and safe water. In addition to the feed and rest area near Thunder Bay, Ont., Laskowski said more are warranted west of Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Shoan also stressed that training of commercial carriers directly or indirectly involved in any aspect of animal transport is vital.

“Our industry should be treated like other sectors in Canada when it comes to funding for training,” Shoan told the committee.

To view the CTA’s full submission to the committee, visit http://cantruck.ca/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/House-of-Commons-Agriculture-Sector_public.pdf.