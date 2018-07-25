CTA lauds premiers calling for consistent ELD regulations

SAINT ANDREWS, N.B. – The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) is applauding Canada’s premiers on their efforts to reduce trade barriers and tackle issues important to trucking.

The country’s first ministers discussed changing or standardizing provincial and territorial regulations in the trucking sector as part of and effort to remove barriers to fair competition and effective trade. Topics included regulations surrounding wide-base single tires and size and weight restrictions.

The premiers said discussions will guide the Regulatory Reconciliation and Cooperation Table (RRCT) established under the Canadian Free Trade Agreement as they work towards breaking down trade and regulatory barriers.

CTA president Stephen Laskowski said the advocacy group looks forward to working with the RRCT and other government bodies on the efforts.

The premiers also identified the coming electronic logging device (ELD) mandate as an opportunity for cooperation, acknowledging a CTA request for all provinces to have duplicate requirements.

“As provinces and territories consider mandating for intraprovincial travel, a consistent in approach will enable more accurate monitoring of a drivers’ HOS, enhance road safety, and provide a level and competitive playing field for all carriers,” a communication from the first ministers states.

Laskowski said ELDs ensure the highest level of compliance with rules for drivers and called for the devices to be mandated for every truck by 2020.

“Hopefully, this announcement by the premiers will remove any barriers which might have been in the way of achieving that timeline.”