Zonar ELD now approved in Canada

Zonar Logs has joined the list of certified Canadian electronic logging devices (ELDs).

“Zonar has worked with Transport Canada, the Canadian Trucking Alliance, and CCMTA (Canadian Council of Motor Transport Administrators) on certification since the inception of Canada’s ELD mandate by providing input on ELD standards throughout the process,” said Fred Fakkema, vice-president of compliance at Zonar. “With more than 30% of U.S.-based freight companies conducting business in Canada, we feel that we’re best equipped to set our customers up for a successful transition and ensure compliance.”

(Photo: Zonar)

Fakkema also encouraged fleets to ensure their current ELD vendor is compliant with Canada’s third-party certification requirements.

“By now, fleets should know whether or not their ELD vendors are certified and that they understand the difference in requirements for HOS,” said Fakkema. “Zonar conducts regular webinars and training programs to help fleets understand the differences between the U.S. and Canadian mandates, know which exemptions apply to their fleet, and develop a law-enforcement checklist to guide drivers through roadside inspections.”

The full list of certified devices can be found here.