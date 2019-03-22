CTA says new carriers should be required to meet national entry standard

TORONTO, Ont. – The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) is calling for a national motor carrier entry standard all companies must meet before being allowed to commence operations.

The CTA’s announcement comes as the owner of Adesh Deol Trucking will head to court to face charges resulting from the Humboldt tragedy, and the driver of the truck involved in the collision receives his sentence after pleading guilty to 29 dangerous driving charges.

The CTA is suggesting the federal government work with the industry to create what it calls a Fleet Regulatory Responsibilities and Corporate Practices (FRRCP) standard. FRRCP could require new carriers to undergo safety fitness and risk assessment evaluations, as well as continuous safety oversight prior to being permitted to operate a commercial vehicle. Some of these requirements have been put in place in Alberta.

“High performing truck drivers are not only a product of their continuous commitment to their profession, but are a reflection of the culture of compliance and training of their carrier,” said CTA chairman Scott Smith. “The perfect equation of truck safety includes a committed carrier and driver, and we must begin ensuring that every carrier that enters and remains in our sector understands and is committed to that.”

While the CTA applauds the government’s announcement of a mandatory entry-level driver training (MELT) program, it says a similar monitoring system is needed for new trucking companies to ensure safety on highways.

The kind of program the CTA is lauding for could also require companies to submit evidence they are administratively and technically prepared to comply with National Safety Code (NSC) standards and regulations. There would also be intervention mechanisms for provincial enforcement agencies to monitor poor-performing carriers and take action against them.

The CTA has established a Truck Safety Working Group made up of trucking industry representatives to address potential details of FRRCP and to promote the alliance’s 10-point action plan, which provides direction on the proposed program.

While working toward FRRCP, the CTA said swift implementation of electronic logging devices (ELDs) is essential.

“Moving quickly on implementing tamper-proof, electronic logging devices to replace archaic paper logs to effectively monitor hours-of-service compliance is a good example of the technology our industry is calling for,” said CTA president Stephen Laskowski. “This system needs to be implemented and enforced as quickly as possible.”

To see the CTA’s action plan for a FRRCP program, visit http://cantruck.ca/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/CTA-10-Point-Action-Plan-Truck-Safety_public.pdf.

