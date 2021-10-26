ELD certification body ComDriver Tech refutes allegations of wrongdoing

Electronic logging device (ELD) certification body ComDriver Tech has issued a statement, after its certification process was called into question through a U.S. media outlet.

“First and foremost, I want to assure you that our certification activities and methods are accredited, intact, ongoing, and beyond blameworthiness,” said managing director Robin Doherty. “ComDriver Tech has properly executed all Transport Canada test procedures as required.”

On Sept. 30, Hutch System posted a video on YouTube which it says demonstrates how the Guardian ELD, produced by Diesel Tech Industries and certified by ComDriver Tech, can be manipulated.

ComDriver says use of the complaint system by Hutch Systems proves the “system is working as designed.”

However, it adds allegations against the certification body are unfounded.

“It is disconcerting to witness the misinformed antics of others towards the good work that drivers, motor carriers, safety auditors, manufacturers, associations, and authorities having jurisdiction are accomplishing in their push for ISO17065 product certification,” Doherty added. “I commend all stakeholders for their unswerving dedication to the implementation of this new, multifaceted, made in Canada process. We are working diligently in cooperation with [Transport Canada] and the [Standards Council of Canada] to dismiss these allegations and I’m extremely confident ComDriver Tech will be vindicated by due process.”

A full list of Transport Canada-certified ELDs can be found here.