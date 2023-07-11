Interprovincial trade barriers must go: CFIB

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is calling on Canadian governments to slash red tape and reduce interprovincial trade barriers.

In its second annual State of Internal Trade: Canada’s Interprovincial Cooperation Report Card, the federation gave out no shortage of Ds and Fs.

“It is ridiculous that Canadians are still unable to order and ship Canadian alcohol products from other provinces, purchase meat that was inspected in another province, or work in multiple provinces without navigating excessive hurdles,” said Corinne Pohlmann, executive vice-president of advocacy for CFIB. “If workers could seamlessly move between provinces and territories, imagine the positive impact we could make, particularly in sectors like healthcare where labor shortages persist. This isn’t just beneficial for businesses, it’s a win for all Canadians.”

The CFIB said there has been some positive progress, but overall progress has been “frustratingly slow,” according to CFIB’s director of research, Marvin Cruz.

“Enough excuses. There never seems to be a good time for governments to prioritize reducing internal trade barriers,” added Pohlmann. “With labor shortages becoming increasingly pressing and costs mounting from every level of government, Canadians cannot afford this slow, incremental progress. Mediocrity is no longer acceptable, which is why governments must move forward with mutual recognition.”

The report can be read on CFIB’s website.