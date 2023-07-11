Interprovincial trade barriers must go: CFIB
The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is calling on Canadian governments to slash red tape and reduce interprovincial trade barriers.
In its second annual State of Internal Trade: Canada’s Interprovincial Cooperation Report Card, the federation gave out no shortage of Ds and Fs.
“It is ridiculous that Canadians are still unable to order and ship Canadian alcohol products from other provinces, purchase meat that was inspected in another province, or work in multiple provinces without navigating excessive hurdles,” said Corinne Pohlmann, executive vice-president of advocacy for CFIB. “If workers could seamlessly move between provinces and territories, imagine the positive impact we could make, particularly in sectors like healthcare where labor shortages persist. This isn’t just beneficial for businesses, it’s a win for all Canadians.”
The CFIB said there has been some positive progress, but overall progress has been “frustratingly slow,” according to CFIB’s director of research, Marvin Cruz.
“Enough excuses. There never seems to be a good time for governments to prioritize reducing internal trade barriers,” added Pohlmann. “With labor shortages becoming increasingly pressing and costs mounting from every level of government, Canadians cannot afford this slow, incremental progress. Mediocrity is no longer acceptable, which is why governments must move forward with mutual recognition.”
The report can be read on CFIB’s website.
Have your say
Set prevailing wage rates for workers that are a trade or health care with a min standards of treatment and overtime otherwise it will cause more workers to leave as wages drop 10 to 25% and health care if sick or injured many more people will become homeless and disabled
I see this already among warehouse workers and drivers of all types in ont and Quebec
We also need a system to provide housing for sick or injured workers when these problems with workers moving across the U S or occur