Manitoba eases spring road restrictions in the interest of Covid-19 relief

WINNIPEG, Man. – The Province of Manitoba is easing this year’s spring road restrictions in an effort to help the continued transportation of essential goods during the Covid-19 crisis.

“In order to allow vehicles to more easily transport essential goods during the current Covid-19 pandemic, we are easing spring road restrictions in certain circumstances,” said Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler today. “This will help ensure communities continue to have access to items such as medical supplies, groceries, and emergency equipment at this crucial time.”

Normally, spring road restrictions are enforced on Manitoba’s surfaced roadways to protect them from damage due to heavy commercial vehicle traffic when roads are most at risk.

Under this new provision, however, a vehicle can continue transporting essential commodities at normal loading weights on highways subject to Level 1 road restrictions.

Those transporting essential goods at normal loading weights on roads subject to Level 2 restrictions are exempt as well, given the following conditions:

– if the highway links two locations on the vehicle’s itinerary that are less than 10km apart, or in any other case if the highway is the most direct route between a point on the itinerary and nearest highway that is not subject to Level 2 restrictions;

– the essential commodities are transported between midnight and 12 p.m. during the first 14 days of this restriction order, or any time of the day after the 14th day, are also exempt.

Essential items included in the provision include food, medical supplies, fuel, fertilizer, bulk milk, potable water for non-industrial use, emergency equipment and materials, and mail delivery on behalf of Canada Post. Also included is livestock and livestock feed in transit, hay or feed in transit within the province.

Permits will not be required during the 2020 spring road restriction season to transport grain to satisfy quotas or contracts, or to haul potatoes or vegetables from producer to processor.

