Manitoba gets funding to help curb heavy-duty vehicle emissions

WINNIPEG, Man. – Manitoba will receive a federal investment of up to $5.9 million to help improve the fuel efficiency of heavy-duty vehicles, matching a provincial contribution toward the efficient trucking initiative program.

The announcement was made today by federal and provincial representatives, with the funds being used to provide incentives for fuel-saving devices and retrofitting on trucks.

The federal funding, which is a component of Manitoba’s Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund allocation of up to $66.8 million, comes as a recent report from Canadian scientists indicates Canada is warming at twice the global rate, and carbon emissions from the transportation sector is seen as one way the government can take action to fight climate change.

“We are taking real action on climate change, with practical solutions to reduce pollution and help people save money. By investing in fuel-saving devices and technology, we are helping people across Manitoba take action in an affordable way,” said Terry Duguid, parliamentary secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and member of Parliament for Winnipeg South. “These investments will also help create good jobs and help us build up the strong clean economy of tomorrow. By building a better today, we make sure our kids and grand kids will have a better future.”

The government says Canada’s heavy-duty vehicle regulations will save new vehicle owners approximately $1.7 billion in fuel costs annually by 2030, and emissions standards are designed to promote innovation.

“This new program, in partnership with Canada, is an important initiative that supports Manitoba’s Climate and Green Plan,” said Sustainable Development Minister Rochelle Squires. “By working together, Manitobans and Canadians can continue to protect the environment and grow the economy in a practical and affordable way.”

Manitoba Trucking Association executive director Terry Shaw said via Twitter that the association applauds the funding announcement for technology and incentives for the province’s trucking industry, as they are an important tool to help curb greenhouse gas emissions.