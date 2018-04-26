Manitoba looking at standardized commercial driver training

WINNIPEG, Man. – The Manitoba government announced today that it is consulting on the implementation of a standardized system of training and certification for commercial drivers.

“Our first priority is public safety on roadways and that is why we are announcing that we have started work across government to consider how a standardized system could work for the trucking industry,” said Minister of Infrastructure Ron Schuler. “This is something the trucking industry has asked for and we want to work together in a collaborative way to see how this would work in Manitoba.”

The effort includes collaboration between Manitoba Infrastructure, Education and Training, and Public Insurance.

Terry Shaw, executive director of the Manitoba Trucking Association, tweeted that he is looking forward to working with the government on the entry level driver training standard, and that “a very good first step was taken today.”

Current training in the province must be to the current National Occupational Standard, but there is no requirement for new drivers in Manitoba to access the training.

“It is clear that Manitoba needs to start this work to ensure that all provinces are moving together on a standardized system of training,” Schuler said. “This work is beginning immediately and we hope to move forward with a plan of action as soon as possible.”