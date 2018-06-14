New carrier connected to Humboldt incident being carefully monitored by Alberta Transportation

CALGARY, Alta. – One of the drivers and trucks from the carrier involved in the Humboldt Broncos bus collision is operating under a new numbered company, according to Alberta Transportation.

Though the lone driver currently employed by the numbered company is not the individual who was involved in the incident that claimed the lives of 16 people and injured 13, Alberta Transportation is keeping a close eye on the carrier.

“Alberta Transportation did its due diligence by immediately suspending the numbered company’s Safety Fitness Certificate (SFC) until the company could demonstrate it was in full compliance with all commercial transportation safety legislation,” read a statement released by Alberta Transportation. “Once the carrier demonstrated that it was in compliance Alberta Transportation had no legal grounds to maintain the suspension and the suspension was lifted on June 1.”

Conditions have been attached to the SFC of the numbered company, and a follow-up audit will be conducted over the next three months.

Graeme McElheran, director of communications for Alberta Transportation, told Truck West it is important to understand that the suspension of Adesh Deol Trucking, the company involved in the Humboldt Broncos bus collision, applies to the carrier’s SFC, not to any individual involved with the company or its assets.

“While the carrier’s SFC remains suspended,” said McElheran, “there is nothing stopping any of the people involved with the company from seeking employment elsewhere.”

However, if a carrier’s SFC is downgraded to unsatisfactory, all owners, directors, and stakeholder of the company are prohibited from applying for a new SFC for a period of six months. And if the SFC is suspended, and the owners, directors, and stakeholders attempt to operate another company, Alberta Transportation will investigate their roles with the new carrier.

“They might work for another carrier, but if they are found to have executive or management roles, Alberta Transportation may suspend, downgrade, or apply conditions to the carrier’s SFC,” said McElheran.

The Alberta government will be monitoring the new numbered carrier’s profile on a regular basis over the next three months to see if any events are added by authorities when conducting inspections and roadside enforcement to ensure compliance.

Taking all matters of road safety seriously, McElheran said Alberta Transportation is in process of reviewing driver training polices.

“Alberta Transportation has been reviewing several of its policies and regulations for commercial carriers as a matter of due diligence to address concerns and enhance road safety,” he said. “These reviews include mandatory driver training, enhanced pre-entry requirements for new companies, and the safety of intersections across Alberta.

“Like millions of Canadians and people around the world, we were deeply saddened by the tragedy in Saskatchewan involving the Humboldt Broncos, and we extend our condolences to the families and friends of the victims of this heartbreaking incident.”