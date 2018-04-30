No final decision on mandatory driver training in Saskatchewan

REGINA, Sask. – Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) has put the brakes on reports alluding to a mandatory entry-level driver training program for 2019, saying its initial bulletin “led to confusion.”

“We would like to clarify that no decision has been made regarding mandatory Class 1 training,” the most recent bulletin states. “We apologize for the confusion this has caused.”

SGI has been working on a curriculum for Class 1 driver training schools since July 2017 consisting of classroom hours, yard hours, and behind the wheel hours with practical hands-on driving.

But making the training mandatory is simply an option at this point, and has not been ruled out.

“Along with the Government of Saskatchewan, we continue to work with the industry and other stakeholders to determine the exact content of the new curriculum, including the number of hours of training,” stated SGI.