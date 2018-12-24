Truck convoys in support of oil and gas sector continue across Western Canada

ESTEVAN, Sask. – Truck convoys continued to roll through Western Canada this past week in support of the oil and gas industry.

In Estevan, Sask., approximately 450 trucks flooded the streets on Saturday, a convoy organized by local carrier Bert Baxter Transport.

Medicine Hat, Alta., saw its own truck convoy, with reports indicating an estimated 650 total vehicles, including commercial trucks, taking part in the convoy.

Protests began in Calgary about a week ago to raise awareness of Bill C-69, which would rework the National Energy Board, and Bill C-48, banning oil tanker traffic on B.C.’s northern coast.

The first truck convoy was seen in Grande Prairie, Alta., Dec. 16, and then again in Nisku, Alta., Dec. 20 with an estimated over 700 trucks taking part.



Many carriers are making long trips across their respective province to take part in the protests.

Estevan police said via Twitter that they appreciated the public’s patients during the truck convoys, and that they “appreciate the professionalism of those involved,” in the convoys.